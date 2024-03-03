Getafe dealt hammer blow as talisman forced to undergo surgery, Euro 2024 involvement thrown into doubt

Borja Mayoral has been in the form of his life this season. The 26-year-old striker, who came through Real Madrid’s youth academy, has amassed 15 goals in La Liga until up this stage, which has helped Getafe currently occupy 10th in the table.

Mayoral is currently second in the Pichichi race, just one goal behind Jude Bellingham (16). However, his hopes of overthrowing the English midfielder are all-but over, as it’s been reported by Cope (via MD) that he has torn the meniscus in his left knee, which will require him to undergo surgery.

Mayoral suffered the injury during Getafe’s 3-3 draw with Las Palmas on Saturday, and the likelihood is that he will be out of action for a minimum of two months. It’s the second time in two seasons that Los Azulones have lost their top goalscorer to a serious knee injury, after Enes Unal tore his ACL last May.

The injury is also a killer blow to Mayoral’s hopes of being included in the Spain squad for this summer’s European Championships. He would have been in with a shout of being called upon by Luis de la Fuente, but this setback has surely put pay to any chance he had of going to Germany.