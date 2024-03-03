Diego Simeone prediction comes true during Atletico Madrid’s victory over Real Betis

Atletico Madrid have been in a difficult moment over the last few weeks. Prior to Sunday’s match against Real Betis, Los Rojiblancos had won just one of their last six matches across all competitions – and during said run, they had also exited the Copa del Rey and are on the brink of elimination from the Champions League.

However, they were able to raise morale at the Civitas Metropolitano as they saw off Betis in a 2-1 fashion. Rui Silva (OG) and Alvaro Morata scored for the home side – with the latter goal being a significant one, as it ended his streak of eight games in a row without finding the back of the net.

FT: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Betis A much-needed victory for the home side, who win for the just the second time in their last seven matches across all competitions. William Carvalho scored a fine goal for Betis in the second half, but it wasn't enough. pic.twitter.com/fereGuAPcU — Football España (@footballespana_) March 3, 2024

The question of Morata’s poor form was posed to Atleti head coach Diego Simeone earlier in the weekend, and he predicted that the Spanish striker would end his barren run against Betis, which he dually did – however, he did also miss a penalty during the 90 minutes in the Spanish capital.

Atletico Madrid will hope that the Morata from the start of the season can return for this crucial period in their season. The goal will certainly lift the monkey off his back, at the very least.