Barcelona woes compounded as two key personnel to miss Mallorca fixture due to suspension

Barcelona’s goalless draw with Athletic Club on Sunday evening was a frustrating affair for the Catalan side, as they failed to capitalise on Real Madrid’s dropped points from 24 hours earlier. Added to that, they suffered two major injury blows, with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri both being struck down in the first half.

Neither player is expected to be available for Barcelona’s next match, which takes place on Friday at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, when they host Mallorca for the first match of MD28. What’s more, they won’t be the only ones missing.

Ronald Araujo picked up a fifth yellow card at San Mames, meaning that he will be suspended for the match against Mallorca. Further to that, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez also incurred booking number five, so he will be absent from the touchline at Montjuic.

This certainly lowers Barcelona’s chances of a victory against Mallorca, who have picked up form in the last couple of matches. However, the likelihood is that changes will be made for this fixture anyway, as the Blaugrana take on Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie the following midweek.