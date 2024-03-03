Barcelona suffer major injury problem nine days before hosting Napoli in Champions League showdown

Barcelona have had rotten luck with injuries this season, although things had been looking up in recent weeks, with their medical room becoming less and less crowded. However, that luck now looks to be over, with Frenkie de Jong having suffered a potentially serious-looking problem during Sunday’s match with Athletic Club.

After contesting a high ball, de Jong – playing his 150th match for the club – fell and twisted his ankle rather significantly. The Dutch midfielder was left in serious pain, and unfortunately for Barcelona, he was unable to continue at San Mames, eventually being replaced by Fermin Lopez.

22' Frenkie de Jong is in serious pain. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 3, 2024

26' De Jong can't continue. Fermín comes on. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 3, 2024

De Jong is a vitally important player for Barcelona, and his injury comes at a very bad time. They take on Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in just nine days, which could mean that he is unable to take part against the reigning Italian champions.

It’s the second time that de Jong has suffered an ankle injury this season. He did so against Celta Vigo in September, and on that occasion, he missed two months of action. Barcelona will desperately hope that things are not as bad this time around.