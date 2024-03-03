Barcelona boast incredible La Liga away record ahead of Athletic Club trip

Barcelona head to Athletic Club tonight with renewed optimism in the La Liga title race.

La Blaugrana can close the gap at the top of the table to six points if they secure a win in Bilbao.

Real Madrid’s dramatic 2-2 draw away at Valencia saw the leaders drop points at the Estadio Mestalla and Xavi Hernandez is aiming to capitalise.

Barcelona won 1-0 at home against Athletic Club back in October, in league action, and they have won away at the Estadio San Mames twice in their last three league visits.

Alongside a strong record against Athletic Club, Barcelona are also the only team in the Spanish top flight not to lose a league game so far this season.

🚨 Barcelona are the only La Liga team that has not yet lost away from home this season. In 2024, they've won all their games away from home. Athletic Club, on the other hand, chain ten wins in a row in San Mamés. @fansjavimiguel pic.twitter.com/RvGC6BNabe — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 2, 2024

Xavi’s charges have amassed 26 points away from home, in seven wins and five draws, and they have won all four away matches since the start of 2024.

Despite that impressive showing from Barcelona, Athletic Club are formidable at home, with 10 home league wins in 2023/24, and 10 successive home victories in all competitions ahead of their showdown with Barcelona.