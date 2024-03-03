Athletic Club vs Barcelona predicted XIs: Pedri and Lamine Yamal recalls

Barcelona will be pushing to make up ground in the La Liga title race at Athletic Club tonight.

La Blaugrana can close the gap at the top of the table to six points with a victory in Bilbao.

Real Madrid dramatically dropped points overnight with a 2-2 draw at Valencia and Barcelona have a window to respond.

However, the two sides are tightly matched ahead of kick off, with Barcelona still the only La Liga team not to lose an away game so far this season.

Ahead of crucial clash, Xavi Hernandez has some key selection calls to make, with Inigo Martinez set to come in as a starter against his former team.

The most eye catching switch is expected in attack with Marca predicting recalls for Pedri and Lamine Yamal following last weekend’s 4-0 home win over Getafe.

Athletic Club Predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, Yeray, Paredes, Lekue; De Galarreta, Prados; Sancet; Inaki Williams, Guruzeta, Berenguer.

Barcelona Predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde,, Araujo, Martínez, Cancelo; De Jong, Christensen, Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Pedri.