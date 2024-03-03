Athletic Club confirm fan taken ill during Atletico Madrid clash has died, tribute paid against Barcelona

The second half of the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg between Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid at San Mames was delayed by almost 30 minutes on Thursday after a fan was taken ill in the crowd. The Basque club have now confirmed the very sad news that the person in question has passed away.

It is a desperate sad moment for Athletic, and it took some of the shine off their progression to the final. Ahead of their next home match, which took place against Barcelona on Sunday, the club prepared for the family of Miguel Ocio, the person who sadly died, to pay tribute to him by leaving flowers on his seat.

🖤 Homenaje en la grada en memoria de Miguel Ocio, fallecido ayer tras ser atendido el jueves en San Mamés en la semifinal. 💐 Su familia ha colocado un ramo de flores en su localidad a nuestro socio con 42 años de antigüedad en el Club. Gugan bego.#AthleticBarça… pic.twitter.com/jlOpJWyQQR — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) March 3, 2024

The entirety of San Mames responded to the gesture with a wave of applause for Ocio, who had been a member with Athletic Club for over 40 years. Ernesto Valverde and his side will hope that they can pick up the victory against Barcelona in his memory.