23-year-old rising La Liga star linked to Chelsea will be allowed to leave for right offer

Valencia have fallen into a habit of selling on or two of their best players in the summer transfer window over recent years, and with a fresh generation of young talent, Europe’s top clubs are already circling. One of the big names that could be on his way out is goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Los Che have already been linked to multiple goalkeepers this summer, as they plan for a potential replacement for the Georgian. In terms of his future, Chelsea have been linked with a move for Mamardashvili.

Meanwhile transfer insider Matteo Moretto has confirmed on The Daily Briefing that Mamardashvili will be allowed to leave Valencia should the right offer come in. He is profiling as one of the top candidates to bring in a major transfer fee this summer, alongside talented midfielder Javi Guerra.

Mamardashvili has come up big for Valencia on numerous occasions over the last three seasons, making some brilliant saves. While they look a little more stable under Ruben Baraja this season, certainly last year they could have been relegated were it not for Mamardashvili, and his contribution will not be easy to replace.