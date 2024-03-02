Zinedine Zidane is reportedly not interested in a summer move to the Premier League and is not considering taking charge at Manchester United.

Speculation over his next move continues to grow, with Zidane recently confirming his intention to return to management in the near future, after almost three years away from the game.

The 1998 World Cup winner has opted for caution on previous job offers, at club and national team level, with his desire to manage Les Bleus unlikely until at least 2026

The latest rumours have focused on the potential to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich with the German coach set to move on in June.

Zidane’s former teammate Thomas Gravesen has claimed he only wants to manage Real Madrid, Marseille or France and Carlo Ancelotti’s renewal means a Los Blancos return is blocked.

As per a fresh update from The I newspaper, Zidane has ruled out moving to the Premier League, and will not consider replacing Erik ten Hag, if the Dutchman is sacked this summer.