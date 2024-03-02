Xavi Hernandez delivers firm response to questions surrounding his Barcelona future

Since Xavi Hernandez announced in January that he would be stepping down as head coach of Barcelona at the end of the season, his side have gone on a very good run of form. They have taken 13 points out of the last 15 available in La Liga, and they are also in a decent position to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals.

As a result of this, reports have emerged that the higher-uppers at Barcelona want Xavi to reconsider his decision. However, at this stage, the 44-year-old is in no doubt that he is leaving in the summer, as he told the media ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Athletic Club at San Mames, as per Relevo.

“Nothing has changed. As of today, there is no change in my thoughts. It’s business as usual.”

Ahead of the match in Bilbao, Xavi is aware that if he is cautioned once more, he would face a one-match touchline ban – his second of the season, after being sent off against Getafe on MD1. He admitted that he won’t change his approach, despite this.

“I will try not to get the fifth yellow card but it’s my way of experiencing football. I’m passionate, I’m intense. I try to transmit my passion and intensity to the players and sometimes I make mistakes, I’m human.”

Xavi’s situation at Barcelona is likely to face more scrutiny in the coming months, especially if they continue with this excellent form. However, for now at least, he’s set to depart in the summer.