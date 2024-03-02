Xavi Hernandez calls on Barcelona to learn from previous experience against Athletic Club

Barcelona will be entering into one of the most intimidating atmospheres across Spanish football when they travel to San Mames on Sunday evening to take on Athletic Club. Los Leones have won their last 10 matches at home across all competitions, with the latest coming on Thursday as they saw off Atletico Madrid in convincing fashion.

Barcelona have already travelled to Bilbao this season, where they lost 4-2 in the Copa del Rey quarter-final back in January. Head coach Xavi Hernandez wants his side to learn from that experience for Sunday’s encounter, as per Relevo.

“We have to understand that they squeeze you every ball. Athletic are the most physical and intense opponents in La Liga. We have to attack more spaces and be more effective. We have to match their intensity. Tomorrow we have to try to dominate the game more than in the Copa match.

“We have players to win physical duels but it’s not our identity. If Athletic put pressure on us, we have to attack the spaces well as we did against Getafe.”

It should be a brilliant occasion at San Mames, and if Barcelona can come away with three points, it would be a clear sign that they have taken a big step forward over the last few weeks.