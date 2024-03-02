WATCH: Vinicius Junior heads home as Real Madrid come back from 2-0 to make it 2-2 against Valencia

Real Madrid had looked destined for defeat after going 2-0 down to Valencia at the Mestalla, but Vinicius Junior has single-handedly dragged them back into this match. He scored the goal to make it 2-1 right before half time, and now it is he that has scored the equaliser with 15 minutes remaining.

Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk had given the hosts a dream start, but those goals have now been cancelled out. Vinicius’ second was all about Brahim Diaz’s sensational cross, which the Brazilian forward headed in at the back post.

It’s a stunning goal from Real Madrid. Vinicius had been deadly from a yard out at the Mestalla, and that has continued. The big question now is to see whether Los Blancos can now find a winner, which would see them extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table to nine points. Valencia will hope they can stand firm.