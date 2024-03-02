WATCH: Real Madrid score right on half time, Vinicius Junior cuts Valencia’s advantage to one

Having gone 2-0 down inside the opening 45 minutes, it was absolutely crucial for Real Madrid to get a goal back on Valencia before the half time whistle was blown by referee Jesus Gil Manzano. Fortunately for them, they’ve managed to do just that, firing home in the final minute of stoppage time.

Goals from Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk had Valencia in a commanding position at the Mestalla, although their advantage has now been cut in half. Vinicius Junior is the man responsible, as he tapped home from Dani Carvajal’s deflected cross, which found its way past a host of defensive bodies.

VINICIUS GOAL….RIGHT BEFORE HALF TIME…..I'M ALIVE pic.twitter.com/qbqtXxdgaX — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) March 2, 2024

It’s a big goat at a big time for Real Madrid. Had they gone into half time at 2-0 down, it would have been a long way back for Carlo Ancelotti’s men – now, they have a good chance of getting back on level terms, or even winning. Valencia will hope that they can stop either from becoming a reality.