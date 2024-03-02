WATCH: Real Madrid 2-0 down at Valencia after two goals inside five first half minutes

Real Madrid could go nine points clear at the top of the La Liga table if they defeat Valencia at the Mestalla, although they are not on course to do this as they have conceded twice in quick succession inside the first half.

Los Blancos dominated possession in the early stages without creating any clear chances, and now the home side have taken their chances. Hugo Duro scored the opener as he showed great reactions to head home Fran Perez’s mishit shot.

🎙️ "Valencia are in front!" Hugo Duro scores the opening goal of the game against Real Madrid 🦇 pic.twitter.com/JrJN4OxkVi — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 2, 2024

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid | Hugo Duro VALENCIA HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD !!!!!!pic.twitter.com/HMPca6q4eQ — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) March 2, 2024

Just minutes later, a big mistake from Dani Carvajal allowed Valencia to double their advantage. His short back pass allowed Roman Yaremchuk to nip in, round the hapless Andriy Lunin and score the second.

Valencia lead by two! ✌️🔥 Roman Yaremchuk rounds his countryman following a terrible pass back 🦇 pic.twitter.com/zjQtsSSNbc — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 2, 2024

Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia) weaves his way past several defenders and finds himself in a one-on-one with the keeper. His dummy throws the keeper off balance and he simply puts the ball into the back of net.pic.twitter.com/6ce9rrdimh — Bright (@See_No_See) March 2, 2024

Ruben Baraja raised eyebrows with his decision to start with two strikers, but he has been utterly vindicated so far. Valencia are in a brilliant position, although they will surely be wary of a response from Real Madrid.