WATCH: Rayo Vallecano form human chain around Vallecas stadium in protest of President’s decision

It’s safe to say that Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa is not well-liked by the club’s supporters. The main reason for this relates to his desire to move away from the iconic Vallecas stadium, which he sees as being behind the times.

Vallecas is one of the smallest stadiums in La Liga, but rather than renovating it and increasing its capacity, Presa wants to move Rayo to a new ground altogether, a stance that has caused fans to launch several protests in his direction.

The latest came on Saturday, before Rayo’s fixture against Cadiz. A significant number of supporters formed a human chain around Vallecas, in what has turned out to be rather striking images.

⚡Rayo Vallecano fans form a human chain around Vallecas in protest at President Presa's plans to move or build a new stadium. pic.twitter.com/EsoQEAY3WV — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) March 2, 2024

You can certainly understand why the Rayo Vallecano fanbase is so against this decision to move away from Vallecas, which has been the club’s home was much of its existence. It remains to be seen whether Presa does eventually get the message.