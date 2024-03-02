Vinicius Junior gets Real Madrid out of a hole as they secure comeback draw against Valencia

Real Madrid have dropped points in the La Liga title race for the second time in three weeks, having played out a compelling 2-2 draw with Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday evening.

It was a fantastic start for Valencia, who scored twice inside five minutes in the first half. Hugo Duro scored the opener, as he headed home from Fran Perez’s mishit shot. Just after, a terrible back pass from Dani Carvajal was intercepted by Roman Yaremchuk, before he rounded Andriy Lunin and slotted into the empty net.

However, the decisive moment came seconds before the half time whistle, as Dani Carvajal’s cross deflected into the path of Vinicius Junior, who slotted into the empty net himself from a few yards out.

Real Madrid pushed for an equaliser in the second period, and they would find it with 15 minutes remaining. Brahim Diaz produced a stunning cross which found its way to Vinicius at the back post, and he headed home from a yard out.

Seven minutes were added on at the end following a horror injury to Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby, and the home side were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Nacho Fernandez was adjudged to have fouled Duro. However, the decision was overturned after a VAR check from on-field referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

The drama wasn’t done there, as Jude Bellingham headed home in the 99th minute, but the full time whistle had already been blown. Los Blancos were furious, and the English midfielder in particular, who was sent off by Gil Manzano for his reaction.

The result means that Real Madrid are now seven points ahead in the La Liga title race. Girona and Barcelona will have the chance to close the gap when they take on Mallorca and Athletic Club respectively on Sunday.