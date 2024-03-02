Valencia supporters have posters aimed at Vinicius Junior confiscated by security ahead of Real Madrid clash

Saturday evening’s clash between Valencia and Real Madrid will be the first time that Vinicius Junior has returned to the Mestalla since he was subjected to racist abuse from a small section of home supporters last May.

Ahead of the match, there had expected to be taunts aimed at Vinicius from some Los Che supporters, and that proved to be the case. As reported by Relevo, a number of fans intended to smuggle in posters which called the Real Madrid winger “Pinochius”, as well as took aim at controversial club owner Peter Lim.

Many Valencia supporters have accused of Vinicius of lying in regards to the incident last season, after he stated that the entire Mestalla had racially abused him. Carlo Ancelotti also said likewise, although he retracted his remarks a few weeks later.

Real Madrid and Vinicius will hope to block out any sort of noise from Valencia supporters during the match at the Mestalla, as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table.