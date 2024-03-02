Valencia identify leading candidate to succeed Premier League-linked goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili

With the summer transfer window opening at the end of the season, Valencia’s business will once again be a focus – especially in regards to possible sales. Los Che tend to allow their most prominent players to depart, and it could be the same in 2024, with Giorgi Mamardashvili likely to leave.

The Georgian goalkeeper has been linked with Chelsea this week, and in the event that he does depart, a replacement will be required by Valencia. They had been rumoured with a move for Rayo Vallecano’s Stole Dimitrievski, although they have now turned their attention to Tenerife stopper Juan Soriano, as per Marca.

Soriano is out of contract in the summer, and despite the best efforts of Tenerife to renew his deal, he looks destined to leave. Valencia see him as their favoured candidate to join, and he would be their new number one if Mamardashvili does end up moving on to the Premier League.