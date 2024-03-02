Valencia defender set for length lay-off after suffering horrific injury against Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday evening with undoubtedly be overshadowed by the events that took place at the Mestalla at the full time whistle, but just minutes before, a very serious incident took place inside the home side’s penalty area.

Los Blancos midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni chased down a loose ball, but as he did, he lost his footing and his entire body weight fell onto the knee of Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby. The Guinean defender crumpled in a heap immediately, and it became very apparent that he had suffered a very serious injury.

Many players had to look away in horror as Diakhaby lay stricken on the turf – several Real Madrid stars comforted Tchouameni, who looked beside himself after the unfortunate collision with Diakhaby, who was rushed to hospital after the game had ended.

La ambulancia llevándose a Diakhaby al hospital. Esperemos que se recupere lo antes posible el central del Valencia 📹 @D_pico_ #ValenciaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/zC7K5Ibra1 — MARCA (@marca) March 2, 2024

The full extent of Diakhaby’s injury is likely to be revealed in the coming days. It’s undoubtedly a horrible moment for the Valencia star, who had been having a fine game in the centre of defence up until that moment.