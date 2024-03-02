Real Madrid Valencia

Valencia defender set for length lay-off after suffering horrific injury against Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday evening with undoubtedly be overshadowed by the events that took place at the Mestalla at the full time whistle, but just minutes before, a very serious incident took place inside the home side’s penalty area.

Los Blancos midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni chased down a loose ball, but as he did, he lost his footing and his entire body weight fell onto the knee of Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby. The Guinean defender crumpled in a heap immediately, and it became very apparent that he had suffered a very serious injury.

Many players had to look away in horror as Diakhaby lay stricken on the turf – several Real Madrid stars comforted Tchouameni, who looked beside himself after the unfortunate collision with Diakhaby, who was rushed to hospital after the game had ended.

The full extent of Diakhaby’s injury is likely to be revealed in the coming days. It’s undoubtedly a horrible moment for the Valencia star, who had been having a fine game in the centre of defence up until that moment.

Posted by

Tags Aurélien Tchouaméni La Liga Mouctar Diakhaby Real Madrid Valencia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News