Sources close to German coach deny reports of concrete talks taking place with Barcelona

Speculation over Barcelona’s next manager is likely to pick up over the coming weeks and months, with the club’s hierarchy likely to appoint a successor to Xavi Hernandez towards the end of the season. Many names have been linked with the position, one of those being Hansi Flick.

Flick has been a supposed frontrunner for the role ever since Xavi announced his decision to leave at the end of the season. The German coach is currently unemployed, and is said to be very interested in the opportunity to manage Barcelona.

Recent reports from Sky Sports Germany have claimed that Flick has already held concrete talks with Barcelona over taking over as head coach from the summer. It comes after Pini Zahavi, his agent, was spotted at last weekend’s match against Getafe.

However, sources close to Flick have since confirmed to MD that no such talks have taken place between him and Barcelona, whose Sporting Director Deco will be leading the search for Xavi’s successor.

Barcelona are in no rush to make a decision, as they want to ensure that the correct appointment is made. This is undoubtedly the right approach, as it’s imperative that the right man gets the job.