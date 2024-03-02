Roberto de Zerbi offers open response to Barcelona move

Barcelona have retained Roberto De Zerbi on their shortlist to potentially replace Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalan giants are currently working through a set of options over who could come in to take charge next season.

Alongside links to managers from across the continent Brighton & Hove Albion head coach De Zerbi is highly rated by the Barcelona hierarchy.

Former La Blaugrana boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly given his backing over de Zerbi being the right candidate to take over.

Barcelona have dispatched scouts to watch de Zerbi’s team closely since the start of 2024 but no move has been made.

De Zerbi was asked about the rumours, ahead of Brighton’s Premier League trip to Fulham, and he admitted his future plans could change.

“At this moment I only have Brighton on my mind. I want to finish the season in the best way with our young players”, as per quotes from BBC Sport.

“Next season? It’s true I have a contract, but I have not decided anything, my attention is 100% on Brighton.”

Brighton head into the weekend in 7th place in the Premier League, but de Zerbi wants at least a top six finish, alongside a strong push in this season’s Europa League knockout stages.