Real Madrid will appeal controversial red card shown to Jude Bellingham in aftermath of Valencia draw

Controversy has masked Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday night, with referee Jesus Gil Manzano blowing the full time whistle a second or two before Jude Bellingham headed home what would have been the winning goal for Los Blancos.

This infuriated Real Madrid, and especially Bellingham, who was shown a red card by Gil Manzano for his reaction. That means the English midfielder would miss next weekend’s fixture with Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu, although he could be banned for further matches depending on what Gil Manzano says in his referee’s report.

Irrespective of this, Real Madrid intend to appeal the red card shown to Bellingham, as reported that Arancha Rodriguez. It means that the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee will assess the matter during next week.

The likelihood is that Real Madrid will be notified of this decision on Wednesday or Thursday. They will be desperate to have Bellingham available for the clash with Celta, especially given that they dropped points in the La Liga title race against Valencia.

