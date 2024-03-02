Real Madrid unable to use any of this season’s kits for match against Valencia

Real Madrid are aiming to go nine points clear at the top of the La Liga table when they take on Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday evening. A victory would also set them up nicely for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, where Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be aiming to reach the quarter-final stage of the European competition.

Curiously, Los Blancos will not be allowed to use any of this season’s kits for the match against Valencia. As reported by Arancha Rodriguez, La Liga have deemed that their home, away and third kits all clash with Valencia’s black-and-white get-up, which means that they will need to use the purple away kit that was worn against Los Che last season.

Se juega así para evitar confusión con la equipación del Valencia.

No se puede jugar ni de blanco, ni de azul ni de negro. Esa es la razón. https://t.co/L7oIVddzmR — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) March 2, 2024

It will be a peculiar moment for Jude Bellingham, who has never worn this, since he joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The English midfielder starts at the Mestalla, having recovered from the ankle injury he suffered against Girona in February.