Real Madrid star considers snubbing Spain call-up ahead of Euro 2024

Brahim Diaz is having a fine first season back at Real Madrid, whom he re-joined from AC Milan last summer. He has played less frequently because of Jude Bellingham, but when Carlo Ancelotti has called upon him, he’s tended to impress.

Brahim’s form has caught the attention of Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, who is considering a recall for the 24-year-old for this month’s international friendlies against Colombia and Brazil. However, there is a possibility that even if Brahim is given a call, he cold turn it down.

According to Diario AS, Brahim is considering switching allegiance from Spain to Morocco, whom he is also eligible to represent. The North Africans have been after him for some time, and given that he has now processed his dual nationality, there is a chance that he snubs La Roja.

However, Brahim is also still thinking about Spain, so the matter is very open at this stage. He will continue with his focus on Real Madrid for now, while his international future should be decided later this month.