Real Madrid left furious over late referee decision against Valencia, Jude Bellingham sent off for reaction

Real Madrid came back from 2-0 down to secure a point against Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday evening, but they thought that they had secured the three points very late on as Jude Bellingham headed beyond Giorgi Mamardashvili in the 99th minutes.

However, just a second or so prior, as Brahim Diaz had crossed the ball in, referee Jesus Gil Manzano blew the full time whistle, and once the Real Madrid players had realised that Bellingham’s goal would not count, they went berserk.

Bellingham thought he won it! 😱 The Englishman put the ball in the back of the net, but the final whistle sounded just seconds beforehand ❌ Real Madrid players are FURIOUS 😤 pic.twitter.com/MvmLFkZdmH — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 2, 2024

🚨🚨| DRAMA AT THE MESTALLA The Referee has just blew the final whistle before a cross is about to be put in and off the cross Jude Bellingham puts the ball in the net…. RULED OUT!! FULL TIMEpic.twitter.com/oDOiPPKrRJ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 2, 2024

Several of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad confronted Gil Manzano, including Bellingham, who seemingly went too far with his reaction as he was shown a straight red card, which will rule him out of Real Madrid’s match against Celta Vigo next weekend.

It will be a bitter pill for Real Madrid and Bellingham to swallow that this late goal did not count. Has Gil Manzano delayed his whistle by two or three more seconds, they would have won the game against Valencia. However, it means that they have dropped points for the second time in three weeks.