Predicted XIs: Valencia vs Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham tipped to start for Los Blancos

Real Madrid take on Valencia in La Liga action tonight with England star Jude Bellingham potentially starting.

Bellingham has missed Los Blancos last three games due to a knee injury but Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the 20-year-old is back to full fitness.

Ancelotti is keen to give Bellingham a run out at the Estadio Mestalla ahead of the midweek Champions League last 16 second leg against RB Leipzig.

Previous reports indicated Ancelotti’s medical team are advising against Bellingham featuring in Valencia to reduce the risk of an injury relapse.

As per the latest from Marca, Bellingham will start, with Dani Carvajal also returning from suspension at right back.

Hosts Valencia are tipped to name an unchanged starting team following their 0-0 draw with Sevilla on February 17.

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Mosquera, Diakhaby, Gaya; Perez, Guillamon, Pepelu, Canos; Duro, Yaremchuk.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius.