Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia links, 3 Real Madrid futures, Atletico’s summer sales

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

What’s behind the rumours linking Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a Napoli exit?

From my understanding, Kvaratskhelia’s camp want to advance things a little, because Napoli right now don’t know exactly what is going to happen in the summer, regarding the project, the manager, the future.

Just as there will be clubs that will try to pay the release clause for Victor Osimhen, there will be clubs interested in Kvaratskhelia. And that uncertainty doesn’t just go for Kvaratskhelia. But his camp want to clarify his future, and work out where his future lies. They want to work out what offers Kvaratskhelia might have and what teams he could join, so that’s where the rumours are coming from.

Real Madrid planning on offering veteran duo contract renewals this summer

Real Madrid are planning on offering new deals to almost all of the players out of contract, so it’s about who wants to stay and who wants to go. Right now there’s nothing better or bigger than Real Madrid in the world, so it’s not about the project, but about minutes played and protagonism.

Nacho, like Lucas Vazquez, are going to consider things carefully, and take a decision down the line.

Atletico Madrid set for tumultuous summer as offers will dictate plans

It always depends on the offers that arrive. If a club comes for Alvaro Morata, and he thinks about it, and they offer a load of money and a long contract, then it could happen. Regarding Memphis Depay and Angel Correa, from June onwards those will be matters to be resolved. Atletico Madrid are open to listening to offers for them, although there is nothing advanced with them now.

I can’t rule out that a team comes with a good offer and there’s a negotiation. Atletico aren’t ruling out an exit for anyone – it depends on the offers. I reckon Atletico are going to have a number of changes in the summer, basically in all areas of the pitch. There will be movement in defence, possibly one in midfield too, and then up front we’ve spoken about.

Could Dani Ceballos leave Real Madrid this summer, after just 501 minutes on the pitch this year?

He wants to fight for his place, he’s always done so and in the end, earned minutes. Right now he wants to stay and try to change his situation. Then we’ll see in the summer, but that’s his intention right now.