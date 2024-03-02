Luis Enrique doubles down over Kylian Mbappe substitution call

Paris Saint-Germain continued their long goodbye to Kylian Mbappe with a 0-0 draw at AS Monaco.

The Parisians faced Mbappe’s former side looking to take a step closer to defending their Ligue 1 title this season.

However, Luis Enrique’s visitors were left frustrated at full time, following successive league draws, which opened up a 12-point title lead.

The result was a side story for Enrique, as he once again faced questions over Mbappe, ahead of his talisman’s incoming departure.

Enrique told his players to ‘get used to playing without Mbappe’ following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Rennes, and he reiterated that point.

As Mbappe edges closer to joining Real Madrid, Enrique also opted to mirror his decision to substitute the France captain, for the second game in a row.

Enrique confirmed it was for an injury precaution but the former Barcelona boss was irked by the ongoing focus on Mbappe.

“When I consider it appropriate he will play, and when I do not, he won’t, like all coaches do”, as per quotes from Marca.

“Again, at some point we will have to learn to play without Kylian.”

Mbappe is expected to recover for PSG’s midweek Champions League trip to Real Socieded with Enrique’s charges holding a 2-0 first leg lead.