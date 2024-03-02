La Liga round-up: Sevilla edge out Real Sociedad, six-goal thriller at the Coliseum, Cadiz hold Rayo Vallecano

It has been a phenomenal day of La Liga action, with many goals played across the four matches. Real Madrid’s trip to Valencia was seen as the game of the day, but there was also Sevilla’s hosting of Real Sociedad, Rayo Vallecano taking on Cadiz, and Getafe facing off against Las Palmas.

Sevilla 3-2 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad’s dreadful form had continued after they were defeated by Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Much of the damage was done in the opening 13 minutes, when Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice to give the hosts a dream start.

Andre Silva scored from the penalty spot just before half time to make it 2-1, but Sergio Ramos restored Sevilla’s two-goal lead on the 65th minute. Brais Mendez scored in stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough for La Real.

Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Cadiz

It was the late, late show at Vallecas, as Cadiz scored deep into stoppage time to deny Inigo Perez a first victory as Rayo Vallecano manager. The hosts went in front on the 89th minute through Florian Lejeune, but an equaliser in the 103rd from Javi Hernandez ensured a share of the spoils.

Getafe 3-3 Las Palmas

An incredible match at the Coliseum saw Las Palmas launch a second half comeback to secure a point at the home of Getafe. The hosts scored twice in the opening 14 minutes to go 2-0 up courtesy of Jaime Mata and Mason Greenwood, and despite Sandro Ramirez reducing the arrears, Nemanja Maksimovic added a third before half time.

However, goals from Sergi Cardona and Munir El Haddadi in the second period ensured that both sides were forced to take a point from the match.