Diego Simeone backs Atletico Madrid marksman to end goalscoring drought against Real Betis

Atletico Madrid are currently going through a very difficult spell. One win in their last six matches has seen them drop out of the La Liga title race, exit the Copa del Rey and be on the brink of elimination in the Champions League.

They will be determined to return to winning ways on Sunday when they host Real Betis at the Civitas Metropolitano. They are just three points inside the top four, so a victory is essential to get back on track.

Diego Simeone is not worried about Atleti’s poor form, and he is only looking forward, as he told the media on Saturday (via Relevo).

“I think it worries everyone, not us specifically. But to begin to explain what has happened, would be to be in the place of a victim and I prefer not to have that place at that moment.”

A particularly worrying situation for Atleti of late has been Alvaro Morata’s form. The 31-year-old has failed to find the back of the net in his last eight appearances, although Simeone expects this streak to end this weekend.

“It happens to strikers, when they don’t go through a positive stage in terms of goals. They lack confidence, but tomorrow he will score a goal.”

Atletico Madrid need to start picking up form, otherwise their season threatens to turn into a disastrous one. Simeone will know that the pressure is on him and his players.