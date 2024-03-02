Celta Vigo to splash out €10m for permanent signing of Athletic Club defender

It has been a difficult 18 months for Celta Vigo, who are once again embroiled in a relegation battle in La Liga. Rafa Benitez’s side eased these worries on Friday with a slender victory over 10-man Almeria, although it has still been another poor campaign for the Galicians.

One bright point during his period has been Unai Nunez. The 27-year-old defender, who arrived on a two-year loan deal from Athletic Club in the summer of 2022, has been a regular starter since joining, and he has often been an impressive performer.

Nunez has impressed club bosses so much that the decision has now been taken to sign him on a permanent basis. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a deal has been agreed between Celta and Athletic.

🔵🇪🇸 Celta Vigo have agreed deal to sign Unai Núñez on permanent transfer from Athletic. It’s all done, set to be announced soon. Celta will pay around €10m package with add-ons included for Núñez. Five year contract for 27 year old CB, already agreed — until June 2029. pic.twitter.com/orONg03qLG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 2, 2024

It’s a significant outlay from Celta Vigo, but it shows how important Nunez has been to them. For Athletic Club, these funds will be important for them to strengthen ahead of next season, when they should be playing European football.