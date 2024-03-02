Carlo Ancelotti reveals what Jude Bellingham said to referee in red card incident

Real Madrid drew 2-2 with Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday night, having come back from a two-goal deficit. However, it could have been so much better, had Jude Bellingham’s 99th minute header been allowed to stand.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano blew the full time whistle just as Brahim Diaz delivered the cross for Bellingham’s effort, and upon realising that it wasn’t going to count, the Real Madrid players lost it at the on-field official – the English midfielder in particular, as he was shown a straight red card.

Speaking to the media post-match, Carlo Ancelotti revealed exactly what Bellingham said to Gil Manzano in order to be sent off, as per Marca.

“Bellingham told him ‘it’s a f*cking goal’, he didn’t insult him. We will see what the referee writes in the act.”

Ancelotti, sobre el gol no válido de Bellingham. 💬 "Ha pasado algo inédito. (…) Nunca me ha pasado".

Further report appear to confirm that this is indeed what Bellingham said to Gil Manzano before being dismissed.

"It's a f*cking goal, the ball is in the air. What the f*ck is that", Bellingham said to referee Gil Manzano. He's been sent off.

Ancelotti was certainly furious about the decision not to award Bellingham’s goal, although he tried his best to be diplomatic about the situation.

“What to say, there is not much to say. Something unprecedented has happened. The players are angry, but we all have to calm down.”

The result allows Girona and Barcelona to eek into Real Madrid’s advantage when they both play on Sunday. Los Blancos will sincerely hope that his incident doesn’t determine whether or not they win the La Liga title this season.