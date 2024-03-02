Barcelona would prefer to remain with Nike as shirt sponsor amid talk of own brand kits

There has been plenty of talk about the future of Barcelona’s kit manufacturer in recent weeks, as President Joan Laporta reportedly considers leaving current sponsor Nike. The pair have been together for the entire 21st century, and still have a contract until 2028.

Nike are keen to continue with Barcelona, but amid their serious economic issues, Laporta wants to re-negotiate a new deal with higher fees – the original was signed nearly a decade ago, and gives Barcelona about €85m per season plus €20m in variables.

Puma have been mentioned as an alternative option, and Marca say that they are willing to pay more than Nike, but will not blow them out of the water with their offer. The problem is that Barcelona will be required to pay €40-50m to get out of their Nike contract ahead of schedule, which is a fee Barcelona simply cannot assume currently.

A third alternative has also been suggested, which is Barcelona founding their own brand and manufacturing their own kits. The same report says industry experts see the idea of Barcelona founding a chain of productionas unfeasible.

The ideal for Laporta would be to sign a new deal with Nike for a more years on improved terms. Nike do not want to lose Barcelona as a client, but are reluctant to hand over more money to a Barcelona side that are no longer the dominant force in football, as they were when the deal was signed.