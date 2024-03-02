Barcelona pick out two key players as leading candidates to be sold this summer

Because their ongoing financial problems do not look like subsiding any time soon, Barcelona are likely to be forced into making a number of significant sales in the summer. Deco, the club’s Sporting Director, will have a big job on his hands to choose who can be allowed to depart, and after that, then orchestrating a sale.

According to Sport, two of the leading candidates to be sold by Barcelona this summer are Raphinha and Jules Kounde. In the case of the former, he is wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia, while he has also been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Barcelona have a plethora of central defenders for next season, with Eric Garcia and Chadi Riad to be added to Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi. As such, the Frenchman is seen as the player to be sold, as he is not a necessary part of the first team, and he would also command a high transfer fee.

It remains to be seen if these are the players sold by Barcelona. Whoever does depart would need to bring in a significant transfer fee, so that the new manager is able to have enough funds to make several additions.