Barcelona confident of securing Clement Lenglet sale to Aston Villa

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is set to complete a permanent summer move to Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Catalans opted against forcing through a sale in the January transfer window due to their frustration over his lack of playing time at Villa.

However, the French international has since forced his way into Unai Emery’s starting plans, as the club chase a potential Champions League qualification spot.

With Lenglet now playing regularly, Barcelona are confident Villa will request to keep him at the club, as part of a full transfer.

The current loan agreement does not include a purchase option but Barcelona are keen to sell the 28-year-old to raise funds.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, both sides are ready to start talks over a deal, but Villa could also suggest a loan renewal.

Lenglet’s current Barcelona contract runs until 2026, and there could be a compromise to lower his valuation to around €6m, to seal an exit.