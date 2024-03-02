Atletico Madrid will not sell tickets to Athletic Club following violent attack on fans

Atletico Madrid have decided that they feel ‘obligated’ not to sell tickets to Athletic Club fans for their upcoming La Liga clash at the end of April. This comes after an Atletico fans was hospitalised ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash on Thursday, with Athletic running out 4-0 winners on aggregate.

A group of Atletico fans were attacked by Athletic hooligans in a bar near San Mames, with the partner of the hospitalised fan in question declaring that ‘they were out to kill, it was a mouse trap’. She also told Cadena SER that when the police were called, they were told they did not have the resources to attend the incident.

As per the Atletico statement, they had complained in the lead up to the match that they needed to take sufficient measures to protect their traveling fans. They not only condemned the violence, but also announced they had agreed with the police not to sell tickets to Athletic fans for their clash at the Metropolitano in La Liga at the end of April.