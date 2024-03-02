Athletic Club to spend money on transfer for first time in four years amid €15m links to winger

Athletic Club have not spent money on a transfer since 2020, when they signed Alex Berenguer from Torino for €12m, but they could break a four-year duck this summer. According to the latest reports coming out of Spain, Athletic have reached an agreement to sign Braga winger Alvaro Djalo.

The 24-year-old was born in Madrid, and has Equato-Guinean heritage, but grew up in the Basque Country and considers Bilbao home. He has been in good form for Braga this season, scoring 14 goals and 3 assists in 37 appearances this season. Diario AS say that the deal will be closed for €15m plus €5m in variables.

The deal will make him the third-most expensive deal in Athletic history, after Inigo Martinez and Yuri Berchiche. Djalo’s arrival will no doubt spark further rumours that Nico Williams could exit the club this summer or next. Williams signed a contract renewal just a few months ago, but this has been the case on multiple occasions for Los Leones with their rising stars before an exit is agreed.