Arda Guler to consider leaving Real Madrid after feeling cheated over promises made last summer

Arda Guler has generated much speculation over the last few weeks. The Turkish teenage sensation has struggled for minutes this season – he was injured for large parts of the first half of the campaign, but even since returning, Carlo Ancelotti has opted to use him very infrequently.

Guler has kicked off a rush over his lack of minutes, lashing out publicly on multiple occasions. In private, he is furious over the matter, with reports from Türkiye – as relayed by Sport – stating that he feels cheated by Real Madrid, who claimed to have promised him significant first team minutes this season – that was a key reason for him picking Los Blancos over Barcelona.

Because of this feeling of promises being broken, Guler is considering his future at Real Madrid. The club want to loan him out in the summer, but the player himself is open to departing on a permanent basis in order to arrive at a destination where he would be a significant player.

Speculation over this situation is unlikely to die down any time soon. It remains to be seen how Real Madrid decide to go about proceedings.