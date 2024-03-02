Antoine Griezmann remains sidelined as Atletico Madrid host Real Betis

Atletico Madrid host Real Betis in La Liga action this weekend with talisman Antoine Griezmann still out injured.

Diego Simeone will continue to opt for caution over Griezmann’s return to the squad with the France international recovering from a suffering a moderate-grade ankle sprain.

The injury occurred in the closing stages of Atletico’s 1-0 Champions League last 16 first leg loss at Inter Milan on February 20.

Initial estimates placed Griezmann’s recovery period at ‘a few weeks’ and he remains within that timeframe ahead of the return leg in Madrid on March 13.

Atletico are expected to win the race to secure a top four La Liga finish this season and qualify for the Champions League for 2024/25.

The clash with Inter is Simeone and Griezmann’s main focus now with reports from Diario AS confirming he took no part in Atletico’s final training session of the week.

Simeone is unlikely to risk the 32-year-old at Cadiz on March 9 to keep him fresh for Inter’s visit.