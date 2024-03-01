Zinedine Zidane would prefer a return to Real Madrid over Manchester United according to former teammate Thomas Gravesen.

Zidane has confirmed his intent to return to management in the near future after almost three years away from the bench.

The former midfield maestro has looked assess his options, before making a decision, with his desire to manage France unlikely until at least 2026.

Links to replacing Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich are rumoured to be baseless but United is an option with Erik ten Hag under pressure.

The new minority ownership at Old Trafford are non committal over ten Hag’s future and there is a chance of a change in Manchester this summer.

Gravesen was asked on his view over ZIdane’s next move and he believes the chance of a Premier League role is not on the agenda currently.

“I spoke to Zidane in Madrid two years ago. He told me there are only ‘two and a half jobs’ he would accept. Marseille, Real Madrid and France”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“Regarding United? He would want a large budget to build a team. Because it’s difficult to do anything with the team Erik ten Hag has at the moment.

“But, if the right coach came in at the right time, the situation could change.”

Zidane is not expected to offer an update on his plans until the end of the season with the likelihood of at least two jobs opening up in Italy.