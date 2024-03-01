Serie A star ‘says no’ to Barcelona summer transfer

Barcelona are expected to be busy in the summer transfer market but Rafael Leao will not make the move to Catalonia.

La Blaugrana’s finances have improved since the start of 2024 and the new manager in charge at the club will be given a solid budget to work with.

The club are confident of raising further funds via player sales and squad players moving on at the end of their contracts.

AC Milan winger Leao has emerged as a potential option due to the desire to add more width to the Barcelona attack.

However, despite the growing speculation over a move to Spain, or potentially replacing Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, Leao has insisted his loyalty remains tied to the San Siro.

“In Milan they have helped me grow as a man and as a player. I can’t leave them. My future is in Milan”, as per quotes carried by Diario Sport.

Leao will be playing in the UEFA Europa League in the second half of the campaign, following AC Milan’s Champions League group stage exit, with Slavia Prague on the agenda in the last 16.

Rivals Inter Milan are favourites to win the Serie A title with a nine point lead at the top of the table.