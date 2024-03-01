Sergio Ramos advising Kylian Mbappe on Real Madrid move

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will by all accounts join Real Madrid this summer, although a deal is yet to be confirmed. According to the latest reports in France though, Mbappe and his mother-cum-agent Fayza Lamari are already making preparations for his arrival in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe has been going to former PSG teammate Sergio Ramos for advice on setting up in Madrid, as per L’Equipe (via Diario AS). The Sevilla veteran could even lend Mbappe the use of one of his properties in the Spanish capital too. Meanwhile current PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi, who has been linked with a return to Real Madrid, has also been a source of advice for Mbappe.

Ramos joined Real Madrid at the age of 19, while Achraf came through the academy at Real Madrid Castilla. Based on the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger, one of the things that Los Blancos have done well in recent years is integrate players into the club and the culture. This has been a problem in the past for Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale, who were bigger name additions, but failed to form a strong connection with Real Madrid.