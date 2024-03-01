Samu Omorodion focused on Atletico Marid return in 2024

Atletico Madrid are confident Samu Omorodion can play a key role at the club next season.

The 19-year-old joined Los Rojiblancos last summer from domestic rivals Granada as part of a five year contract for the Spain U21 international.

Despite their determination to bring him to Madrid, Diego Simeone opted to immediately sanction a loan exit for the 2023/24 campaign, as the teenager joined Alaves.

The move has proven to be a success with Omorodion netting eight La Liga goals in the Basque Country as his top flight experience grows.

Atletico Madrid are already rumoured to be working on an improved contract offer for the striker including an increase on his €60m release clause.

All signs point to Omorodion returning to Simeone’s squad ahead of the 2024/25 season and he is ready to make an impact at the Estadio Metropolitano.

“Links with other clubs? I’m only focused on playing for Atletico Madrid as next step of my career”, he said.

Alaves are currently 12th in La Liga, and seemingly safe from a relegation battle in the run in, and they could finish in the top half for the first time since 2017.