Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti reveals potential return date for Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao could be around six weeks away from coming back to action, having missed the past six months through anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Both have been back in training in recent weeks as their return nears, and it could be a boost for Ancelotti’s side in the final month or so of the season as they potentially look to close out a La Liga title.

“The date is not defined. But we have to take advantage of the national team break and then the mini break of the Copa del Rey. At that time they will do tasks with the team. After April 14th, after Mallorca, they could be there.”

That would mean their return would fall seven games before the end of the league season, and ahead of Barcelona’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu for El Clasico. If Real Madrid make it through, they could see action in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals in April and beyond.

Ancelotti was also asked if Real Madrid had overachieved this season.

“Taking into account the injuries, we must bear in mind that the squad has never given up despite the difficulties, now comes the good part, in April and May when things are on the line. We will see the return of Militao and Courtois, who very close… with this dynamic it could be a very positive season.”