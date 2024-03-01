Real Madrid manager backs full-back options amid Alphonso Davies rumours

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to talk of a new left-back signing in the summer, namely Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich, by backing up his current options in the position.

Ahead of Ancelotti’s pre-match press conference, it was revealed that Real Madrid intend to offer Lucas Vazquez a contract renewal too, and Ancelotti was asked what he would say to the club if he was asked his opinion on the matter.

“At the moment we have not talked about this. The reality is that Lucas is having an outstanding season. He has done very well.”

Davies was the headline story this week though, amid reports that he had reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to sign for them this summer or next. That casts doubt on the future of Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy this summer, the latter of which is out of contract in 2025. The Italian was quizzed on his thoughts of a new signing.

“At the moment we have two left-backs we trust, one is Fran Garcia, who played a lot at the beginning and did well, then Mendy came back, at the moment we are fine with them.”

Naturally, it does not serve Ancelotti to speak ill of his current options, and he has been a firm defender of Mendy this season too. While Ancelotti appears to trust Mendy, but the club may see it as more financially responsible to move him on in the summer.