Real Madrid intend to offer new deals to two veterans

Real Madrid have dominated the headlines in recent weeks due to their potential arrivals in the summer, with Alphonso Davies and Kylian Mbappe heavily linked with Los Blancos. As has been the case for a number of years now, there will be decisions to be made on some of their veterans.

There has been plenty of speculation on a potential departure for Luka Modric this summer, and while it appears to heading in that direction, there is less certainty regarding Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez. Reports emerged this week that Nacho’s relationship with Carlo Ancelotti was ‘strained’, while earlier in the season, there was also talk that Los Blancos might look to replace Vazquez with a younger option.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid intend to offer both one-year extensions at the end of the season, putting the ball in their court. Vazquez recently commented that he ‘knew nothing’ of his future, but Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that the club’s plan is to keep him. For both him and Nacho, it will come down to whether they want to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu.