Milan loanee taken to hospital after receiving boot to face during Almeria trip to Celta Vigo

Almeria youngster Luka Romero was the unfortunate victim of a painful accident during their 1-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on Friday night, as he was stretchered off on the stroke of half-time.

The Milan loanee joined in January and had just authored a brace in a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid, but was forced off after teammate Marc Pubill’s sliding challenge ended with his boot catching Romeo in the face. His studs caught Romero in the cheek, who could not avoid the challenge as he was on the floor.

🚨| Luka Romero (Almeria) subbed out in the match against Celta Vigo after being injured by teammate

pic.twitter.com/FIKUmHtILw — Red Card Alert (@collinabanter) March 1, 2024

After several minutes of treatment, Romero was stretchered off in a neck brace, and rushed to hospital. No official diagnosis has been given, but several outlets suggested a dislocated jaw could be the issue.

Luka Romero ha sido trasladado a un centro hospitalario para realizarle una exploración más completa tras el fuerte golpe fortuito que ha sufrido en la cara. Deseamos que no sea nada y que el futbolista pueda estar bien pronto. — UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) March 1, 2024

Almeria went on to lose the match with out Romero, and may be without the teenage talent for a significant chunk of their remaining 11 games, as they seek to finally win a La Liga game this season.