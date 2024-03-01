Mikel Oyarzabal is ready for penalty pressure as Real Sociedad host PSG

Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal is ready to take a penalty against Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League clash on March 5.

La Real host PSG in San Sebastian aiming to overturn their 2-0 last 16 first leg loss in Paris last month despite a dip in form.

One win in their last five La Liga games has forced the Basque side out of the running for a top four spot ahead of the run in.

Those struggles were brought to the fore again in midweek with a Copa del Rey semi final exit at the hands of Mallorca.

Despite being tipped to overpower their visitors, after a 0-0 first leg draw in Palma, La Real laboured to a 1-1 tie, and a penalty shootout.

Oyarzabal missed the first spot kick, as Mallorca held their nerve to reach the final, but the Spanish international is ready to go again if needed.

“If I have to take another shootout penalty, I will do it. If there is a penalty shootout against PSG, I will take one, for sure”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

La Real will need an incredible turnaround to knock out PSG as they have never progressed beyond the last 16 in the modern Champions League format.