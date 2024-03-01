Manchester City could sign 22-year-old La Liga central defender with view to Girona future

Las Palmas central defender Mika Marmol has impressed in his debut season in La Liga, forming a central part of the second-best defence in the division. While his defending has been excellent, Marmol is known for his excellent ability on the bll.

Marmol, 22, is likely to attract attention this summer, and MD say that he could end up in the hands of the City Football Group. Barcelona retain a 50% sell-on fee for Marmol after his move from Andorra, and a first-refusal option, but are unlikely to pursue a deal for him, giving their excess of central defenders ahead of next season.

However the side that are most interested in him are Girona, where they believe he could slot into their system nicely. They may either try to sign Marmol themselves, or Manchester City may buy Marmol outright and loan him to the Catalans.

Elsewhere Real Betis and Atletico Madrid are paying close attention to Marmol’s progress. Las Palmas are thought to be asking for €30m for Marmol’s signature, but other sources say they may accept offers as low as €10m for the ex-Barcelona centre-back. The Blaugrana see him as a potential source of income from transfers this summer.

It would be no surprise if City saw him as a valuable investment for the future. In his first two seasons in professional football, Marmol has grown exponentially so far, and has many of the talents that attract managers to the modern central defender, including his talent for splitting passes and proactive defending.