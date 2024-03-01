La Liga chief Javier Tebas backs Mason Greenwood to remain in Spain

Getafe’s push to keep Mason Greenwood this summer has been backed by La Liga president Javier Tebas.

Greenwood has already netted five La Liga goals so far as part of his loan spell in Madrid after agreeing a switch from Manchester United in September.

The England international is expected to return to Manchester at the end of the campaign but his long term future at Old Trafford is unclear.

Rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are both rumoured to be monitoring the situation, with United open to a cut price deal, if the terms are acceptable.

Getafe club president Angel Torres believes Greenwood wants to return to Getafe for the 2024/25 season and Tebas has lent his support to a possible deal.

“Greenwood was not condemned, so I don’t care. He’s a great player and is doing well at Getafe. I hope he continues to be successful and stays in Spanish football because that’s always good for us”, he said.

The latest indication from Getafe is that they will request a second loan agreement with United as they cannot meet Greenwood’s increasing transfer valuation.

If United accept a loan renewal they are likely to demand a greater salary contribution from Getafe into 2025.